Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

NYSE CHD opened at $74.68 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

