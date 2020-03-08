Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,018,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,080,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $715.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $772.26 and its 200-day moving average is $733.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.