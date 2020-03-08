Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 8,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $63.19 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

