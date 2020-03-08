Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 18,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,524,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.