Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after purchasing an additional 227,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,891 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

MXIM stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

