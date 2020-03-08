Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in CMS Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

