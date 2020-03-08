Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 14,200 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

