Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

