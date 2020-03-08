MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $890,331.00 and approximately $1,831.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 184,166,118 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

