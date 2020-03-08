Monolith Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $66,563.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

