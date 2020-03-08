Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a daily sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Morneau Shepell’s analysis:

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TSE:MSI opened at C$33.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.15. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$26.09 and a 52 week high of C$35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.