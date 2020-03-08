Myriad (XMY) Hits One Day Volume of $1,407.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1,407.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,722,617,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.