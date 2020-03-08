NavCoin Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, cfinex and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $90,844.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,046,889 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

