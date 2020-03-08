Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Neenah worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Neenah by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

