NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 510,724 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NetApp worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 107.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 179.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

