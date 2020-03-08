NetKoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, NetKoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NetKoin has a market capitalization of $49,728.00 and $245.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

