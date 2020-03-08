Neumark Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and YoBit. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $2,006.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 71,745,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,213,259 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, BitBay and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

