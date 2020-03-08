Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,406.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $80,210.00 and approximately $6,406.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.