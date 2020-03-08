NewDay Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NewDay Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,461 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 3,888,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

