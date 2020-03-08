NewDay Solutions LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewDay Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,595,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.43 and a twelve month high of $121.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

