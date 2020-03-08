NewDay Solutions LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NewDay Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.6% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,587. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

