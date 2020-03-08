NewDay Solutions LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewDay Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,731 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $61.75. 64,277,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,231,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

