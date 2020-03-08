NewDay Solutions LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

NewDay Solutions LLC cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZA. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA remained flat at $$27.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 696,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,927. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

