NewDay Solutions LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $22.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,901.09. 5,273,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,991.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,838.67. The company has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.