NewDay Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewDay Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

