NewDay Solutions LLC Sells 13,239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NewDay Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 694,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,280,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 493,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $157.55. 26,934,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,271,671. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $159.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

