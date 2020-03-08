NewDay Solutions LLC Sells 13,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewDay Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 2.2% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after buying an additional 148,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,767,000.

SCHP traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,367. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

