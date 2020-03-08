NewDay Solutions LLC Sells 7,245 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

NewDay Solutions LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 1.6% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NewDay Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $500,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,611. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $54.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.