Newlight Partners LP Buys Shares of 9,635,161 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,635,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,528,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises 52.2% of Newlight Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newlight Partners LP owned 11.47% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,289,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 417,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

