News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

News has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. News has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.