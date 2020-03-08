Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,358 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,294. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $2,281,754. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

