NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 24.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $68,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

