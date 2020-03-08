NKN Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One NKN token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bitrue, BCEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BCEX, Bitrue, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

