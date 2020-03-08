No BS Crypto (NOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $56,597.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $56,597.00 and $1.11 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

