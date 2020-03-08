NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $33,098.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,487,769 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.