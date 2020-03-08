NS Partners Ltd Acquires 1,293 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.55. 455,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.46. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

