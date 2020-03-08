NS Partners Ltd Acquires 23,879 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.64. 21,674,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

