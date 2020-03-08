NS Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 58.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 231.9% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WUBA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $72.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

