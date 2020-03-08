NS Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

JD stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 25,365,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,033,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

