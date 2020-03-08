NS Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $328.96. 1,361,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.33 and a 200 day moving average of $359.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

