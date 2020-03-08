NS Partners Ltd Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 68.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $5.27 on Friday, reaching $249.89. 559,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

