NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 301.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $8,793,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 5,047,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,832. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

