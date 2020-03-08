NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.95. 2,384,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,634. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $154.16 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

