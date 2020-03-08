NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.27. 6,596,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

