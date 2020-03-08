NS Partners Ltd Buys 10,959 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 100,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 8,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. 38,153,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

