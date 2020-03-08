NS Partners Ltd Buys 1,902 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.00 on Friday, reaching $276.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,838. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.03 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

