NS Partners Ltd Buys 2,392 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,081. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $186.92 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

