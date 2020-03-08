NS Partners Ltd Buys 875 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Msci accounts for approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.09% of Msci worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,995. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

