NS Partners Ltd Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.71. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $421.19 and a one year high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.