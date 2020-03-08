NS Partners Ltd Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.31. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

